Gone to the dogs: Eight Offaly winners last week

Once again nothing much happening from an Offaly point of view early in the week. With Shelbourne's racing limited to two evenings, Friday and Saturday, we will probably have to wait till it’s back on a Tuesday in March before we can expect to see early week winners. Most early week racing seems to be in Youghal, Tralee and Waterford but doubtful that midland trainers will be frequenting these tracks in January and February.

Friday Racing

The first top class novice stake of the year is the Rural Kennels ON2 unraced in Clonmel. This stake always attracts some superstars of the future, like last year’s winner Jackslittlething which of course was bred in Edenderry by Paul Cronin and Jimmy Ennis, out of the brilliant Brood Limini.

Going by the runs on Friday, expect no different this year as some very impressive pups were on view.

Eight heats in total, with Graham Holland having a treble, and a double for both Owen McKenna and Brendan Maunsell. Two of Hollands runners delivered the best runs, Swords Rex in 28.76 by one length and Silverhill Frank in 28.79 by six lengths. Long way to go in this stake yet but expect the winner here to be dominating the classics for next couple of years.

First Offaly winner of the week was in Newbridge, Malbay Theo won an A6 contest in 29.41 (20 fast) by two lengths at 2/1 to get Geashill trainer Margaret Bolton off the mark for the new year.

In Shelbourne, in the semi-finals of the RCETS A2 sweepstake, Vivaro Blaze won the first in 29.11 by three lengths at 5/2 for Kenneth Busteed with Old Treasure the second for Rathangan trainer Reggie Roberts in 28.85 by a neck also at 5/2. One Offaly winner on the supporting card, Droopys Cheerful won in an A3 grade for Paul Cronin in 28.87 by an ever improving six lengths at 6/4. An impressive run for a pup only having his third race.



Saturday Racing

First Offaly winner on Saturday was in Galway as Cappaneale Elsie won n A5 race for Birr owner Bill Pardy in 29.32 (20 slow) by four lengths at even money.

In Limerick, in the first round of the Ballymac Cooper @ stud A3 stake, seven heats with Castleivy Blake delivering.the best run for local trainer Denis O’Malley in 29.04 by eight lengths at 4/1.

In Mullingar, we had three Offaly winners, in the first race on the card. Weather Boom won an A8 525 by one length in 30.92 at 5/2 for Ballycommon owner Peter Raine. In an A4 contest, Lingrawn Salmon had his sixtheenth career win for Moneygall owner Liam Jones in 29.82 by five lengths at 5/2. In the final of the Amazing Alice A2 tri-distance 600 yard stake, Ripley Lightning (Laughil Blake- Fork Lightning) won by three lengths at 6/4 in 34.04 with the €1.2k first prize going to Paddy McCormack and owner Austin Kelly. All races in Mullingar were rated .80 slow. No Offaly winners in Shelbourne on Saturday.



Sunday Racing

Another two Faithful winners in Mullingar at the matinee meeting, Lethal Lacey won in 29.83 (60 slow) by one length for Edenderry owner Robert Sheehy at a very generous 10/1. Our final winner of the week was Crackon Daisy for Margaret Bolton in an A4 grade in 29.90 (60 slow) by 2/1 at 7/2.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Clonmel, second round of the Rural Kennels ON2 sweepstake, and second round of the RCETS A2 stake in Shelbourne. Saturday, second round of the Ballymac Cooper @ stud A3 stake in Limerick and first round of the Gold Collar in Shelbourne.



Tribune Offaly dog of the week

Droopys Cheerful is an easy pick this week for Edenderry owner Paul Cronin winning an A3 race in Shelbourne on Friday in 28.87 by six lengths.



Offaly Winners



There were eight Offaly winners this week. Congratulations all involved.