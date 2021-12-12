Nine Offaly hurlers selected to play in Fitzgibbon Cup in 2022

Nine Offaly hurlers registered to play in Fitzgibbon Cup in 2022
A total of nine hurlers from Offaly are in the initial registration lists to play Fitzgibbon Cup hurling in the New Year.
The players will represent four different Third Level Colleges are drawn from seven GAA clubs across Offaly.
The colleges have until mid-January to make additions to their Fitzgibbon Cup panels for the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.
The Offaly players registered are as follows:
University of Limerick
Cathal Brady (Clodiagh Gaels); Killian Sampson (Shinrone); Dara Maher (Shinrone)
GMIT
Aidan King (Lusmagh); Sean Dooley (Seir Kieran)
DCU
Conor Butler (Belmont); Jack Screeney (Kilcormac/Killoughey); Brian Duignan (Durrow)
Carlow IT
Conor Langton (Clodiagh Gaels)
