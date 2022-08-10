Search

10 Aug 2022

Offaly Eighties night will raise funds for counselling service

Live music

Sounds - and sights - of the Eighties on Saturday night in aid of Accessible Counselling Tullamore

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

10 Aug 2022 6:02 PM

A GREAT night of Eighties music is promised for this Saturday, August 13 in aid of Accessible Counselling Tullamore (ACT).

The event, with DJ John Finnerty at the Phoenix Bar, O'Connor Square, Tullamore, is being billed by organiser Ray Lowbridge as 'The Best Years of Our Lives 80s Gig' and doors will open at 8pm.

Eighties superfan Ray competed in the Stars In Their Eyes competition at the country's biggest Eighties fest, Forever Young, recently where his Erasure rendition (watch video below) won him a legion of new fans.

In a social media post promoting the night, DJ John Finnerty said: “Going to be a good one! Live performance from Ray Lowbridge and the greatest 80s Hits! plus the return of 'The Slowset'.”

WATCH: https://www.facebook.com/100007343195180/videos/pcb.3203363573251718/420804359979315

Eighties attire is optional and while there is no cover charge, donations will be accepted at the door.

Expect to hear Duran Duran, ABC, The Cars, Alison Moyet, Lionel Richie, Pet Shop Boys and much more.

ACT is a community counselling centre founded by local businessman James O'Connor which opened in 2020.

Its mission is to pioneer a sustainable model of community-based counselling and psychotherapy services which are accessible to all.

ACT is based in a purpose-built counselling centre which was designed to create a safe and confidential space for professional counselling in a comfortable atmosphere.

For those attending the Tullamore Show after Saturday night's gig, ACT can be visited at stand A10 (close to the main band stand) in the trade exhibition area between the restaurant and the fashion show tent.

