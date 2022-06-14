On your bikes! Offaly school raises incredible amount for hospice project

Humphrey O'Connor (front, fourth from left) accepts a cheque from Tullamore College Transition Year tandem cyclists
THE Transition Year students and the staff of Tullamore College were very proud to present a cheque for €22,070 to Professor Humphrey O’Connor, chair of the Offaly Hospice committee.
The money was raised through a coast to coast tandem relay.
Professor O’Connor praised the great achievement and commended the students both for their hard work and their impressive comportment.
Tulamore College principal Edward McEvoy said: “We are very grateful to our sponsors, families, past pupils and members of the public whose generous donations helped us raise more than double our target of €10,000 for this vital cause.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.