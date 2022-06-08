Ewe won't believe how good this Offaly photograph is!

Marie Moran took this stunning image of the Anglo Norman castle at Clonmacnoise beautifully reflected in the Shannon
IMAGES varying from a sheep in a door, a broken church window and an ancient castle were selected as the best when Tullamore Camera Club held a photography competition with the theme 'Abandoned Buildings'.
The Camera Club runs a monthly competition and the joint winners of the May test were Malgorzata Marszalek, a previous outright winner, and Marie Kearns.
Malgorzata captured an interesting shot (see below) of a window taken through the broken pane of another window at St Barbara's Church in Mullingar.
Marie Kearns chose a location in Co Offaly for her picture and photographed a ewe standing in the doorway of a derelict cottage in Boora (see below).
Second place went to Marie Moran for her stunning image of the Anglo Norman castle at Clonmacnoise beautifully reflected in the Shannon.
