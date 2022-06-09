Search

09 Jun 2022

Offaly Wheelchair Association and arts group team up for impressive billboard

The billboard in Tullamore with (inset on left), artist Samantha Leavy

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

09 Jun 2022 2:32 PM

THE Offaly Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) and arts group Anam Beo teamed up to create an impressive billboard at High Street, Tullamore.

IWA staff member Samantha Leavy worked with Julie Spollen of Anam Beo on the massive artwork in the town centre.

“We are so proud of how this billboard turned out and we're very excited to see it displayed in the town,” said Petrina Slattery, Irish Wheelchair Association, Ballinagar.

Petrina said Samantha is very proud of the image and how it turned out. Samantha remarked: “There is never a dull day working in the IWA and I really enjoyed being part of the arts project.”

Anam Beo serves as a collective for artistic skill sharing and social innovations within communities and care settings throughout Offaly.

This summer Anam Beo’s arts, health and visibility campaign takes the form of an open air grand and accessible arts experience in the centre of Tullamore town from April 28 through to June.

Anam Beo is an independent arts organisation and it delivers an arts-in-health programme in Offaly. It is supported by the HSE Dublin Mid-Leinster and Offaly County Council.

Local News

