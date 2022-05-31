Search

31 May 2022

Offaly invites visiting New York GAA fans to 'Colour Carnival'

Offaly versus Wicklow last weekend PIC: Sportsfile

Justin Kelly

31 May 2022 4:28 PM

Offaly County Council, Cathaoirleach Cllr Declan Harvey and Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Tony McCormack, have invited New York GAA fans to attend a festival in the town this weekend.

Offaly will do battle with New York at O'Connor Park on Saturday, June 4, in the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals. The game throws in at 2pm.

"The timing could not be better for our American visitors as their vagabond shoes are no doubt longing to stray to O’Connor Square for the Colour Carnival festival on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5," a council statement said.

Maughan and Offaly using Tailteann Cup as foundation for transition of young players

Cathaoirleach Harvey added, “I encourage everyone to come to the Colour Carnival and show your support by wearing your county colours for the match also.”  

Cllr McCormack said: “It’s great to see such an event being held in our Capital Town and to see our County team progressing to the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup, hopefully, the green, white and gold will do us proud at the weekend. "

The Colour Carnival, supported by the Local Live Performance Programme, is jam-packed with carnival-themed treats and will have a taste of the Big Apple. Incredible local artists will also be showcasing their talents and bringing a weekend of pure joy to the people of the Tullamore and visitors to the town.

 

