Offaly's Karen gets it write in just six words

A TALENTED local writer from the Wordsmiths group recently had her gifts recognised in a major competition.

“A big congratulations to our very creative Wordsmiths member Karen Slammon Fleming on winning the Irish Independent 'write a short story in just six words' competition recently,” said PRO of the group Phil Newton.

“Karen is one of our very gifted writers and it's no surprise to us that she is entering and winning competitions,” added Phil.

Karen entered the competition six weeks ago for the first time and was more than surprised to hear she had won a prize. “I won a €30 book voucher,” said Karen. Her six words were 'A grave now held her secrets'.

This is not the first success for Karen as she has had her writing published on writing.ie. In addition she won a prize in conjunction with the publication of popular author Geraldine O'Neill's book 'The House on Silver Street'.

One of Karen's poems was also commended at the Ballybunion Arts Festival.

Meanwhile Phil Newton said: “Over the past few weeks Tullamore Wordsmiths have enjoyed meetings again in our beloved Tullamore Library, our birthplace and the birthplace of our first book 'Whisperings'. We have been enjoying the challenge of prompts, and even the bigger challenge of free writing and we look forward to wonderful creative activities over the summer period. Once again our sincere congratulations to Karen, and looking forward to celebrating many more successes with her.”

“Tullamore Wordsmiths would also like to extend our sincere condolences to international author, Geraldine O’Neill and to her family on the recent ascension of her Dad, Teddy O’Neill to his heavenly home. Mr O’Neill was a lovely man and a great chat, who loved life and had time for everyone. A pleasure to meet on the street when he was in Tullamore.”