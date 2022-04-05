PHOTOS: Offaly 'fly-in' event raises huge sum for local charity

The annual Birr Breakfast Fly-In to Ormand Flying Club took place on Saturday, April 2, and saw 102 small aircraft and helicopters fly into Birr Airfield for a full Irish Breakfast.

USE THE ARROWS ABOVE OR THE BEXT ICON BELOW TO SEE MORE PICTURES

This year the event aimed to raise funds for Offaly St. Vincent de Paul and an amazing €10,000 was donated by participating pilots and spectators for the local charity. Aviation training provider, Simtech Aviation matched the amount raised and also donated €10,000.

David Corboy, Ormand Flying Club which organised the event said, “Thanks to everyone who took part in this year’s Fly In. We’ve had a super morning while also raising a really significant amount of money for St. Vincent de Paul – a charity that does fantastic work in the local community. Thank you to everyone who made today happen and all those who contributed.”

Sé Pardy, co-Founder Simtech Aviation, said, “Simtech Aviation is delighted to match the amount raised and donate €10,000. President of Offaly SVP, Marian Carter and her team do amazing work; we know the funds will be used to support local children and their families. Congratulations to David and Ormand on a great event.”

Marian Carter, President, Offaly St Vincent de Paul said, “Sincere thanks on behalf of all the children and families who will benefit from this fantastic fundraiser. These are challenging times as the cost of living continues to rise with many families in need of support. These funds will give comfort and relief to many who are struggling to cope. A big thank you to Ormand Flying Club, Simtech Aviation, Birr Airfield for all their efforts and each of the pilots here today who took part and donated so generously. Your support is greatly appreciated.”

€260,000 over the past number of years has been raised for St. Vincent de Paul through a number of fundraising events organised by Sé Pardy, pilots and aviation fans including Birr Breakfast Fly-In, annual Birr Golf fundraiser and the

€260,000 over the past number of years has been raised for St. Vincent de Paul through a number of fundraising events organised by Sé Pardy, pilots and aviation fans including Birr Breakfast Fly-In, annual Birr Golf fundraiser and the Irish Air Spectacular photography book.

.