Stunning mural with incredible story behind it unveiled in Offaly

The giant sized mural of Amanda Nyoni being installed next to Tullamore railway station
COMMUTERS waiting at Tullamore station or walkers along the Charleville road may be surprised to see a 24m high mural adjacent to the railway station.
The mural is of 28-year-old Amanda Nyoni from Zimbabwe who was recently granted refugee status. Amanda is living at the direct provision centre in Tullamore.
The dramatic installation was created by Joe Caslin who will be remembered for his #YesEquality mural in 2015. Joe has since created a number of striking murals highlighting social issues.
The piece is part of the Spectacular Vernacular Open#Faoin Speir art programme which was instigated in response to the Covid crisis. It is in partnership with artists, curators, Iarnrod Eireann, Offaly Arts and the Arts Council of Ireland.
