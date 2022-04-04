Offaly carer described as 'ray of sunshine' recognised with award

A Tullamore-based home carer has been named the runner up for the Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year 2021 award.

Pauline Harper received the prestigious accolade at a special ceremony at Comfort Keepers’ office in Tullamore, on April 1, 2022.

Comfort Keepers, the nationwide quality provider of award-winning home care services, employs 120 people at its Tullamore office.

Following the judges' selection based on set criteria and including online voting, Pauline was one of 12 finalists selected for the coveted runner up award.

Pauline, who lives in Newtowncashel, Co. Longford, is a mother of one and before becoming a professional carer she was a nanny, a table tennis coach, a crochet teacher and a foster mum to over 60 children.

Despite being diagnosed with dyslexia aged 16, she eventually sat her Leaving Cert at the same time as her son and his friends and is an advocate of lifelong learning. Now in her late 50s, Pauline has been with Comfort Keepers for over three years - she became a carer because she has always believed in helping others.

According to the nominations from co-workers and clients, Pauline is a ray of sunshine and an exceptional carer; she gives her whole heart to her clients with a smile on her face. She puts everybody else first and will go out of her way to help anyone and everyone.

Collette Gleeson, Managing Director at Comfort Keepers Ireland said: “Our carers are amazing individuals and a vital resource providing outstanding, personal and relationship-based care and support to the most vulnerable in our society and their families all across the midlands. Their hard work and passion have been particularly valued since the onset of the global pandemic, with people wanting to stay safe and happy at home for as long as possible.

“Pauline has done fantastic work in the community across the last year and throughout her caring career, making a positive impact on her clients’ daily lives. She is a very compassionate person and committed to her caring career. She handles every situation with sympathy and grace, is competent and is a pleasure to be around. Pauline is a great representative for Comfort Keepers and a very well-deserving recipient of runner up for our Carer of the Year 2021 award.”

On being selected as runner up for this year’s award, Pauline said: “I am so delighted and humbled to have been selected as runner up. I love my career and have found joy. I love learning from all my clients and knowing that when I leave them at the end of the day they are happy and safe. My proudest moments are working with family members who are so glad that I have arrived because I know my job and love being there with them.”

In addition, three further awards were presented at the ceremony in the midlands office. Client care supervisor, Catherine Delaney, was named Newcomer of the Year 2021 (with less than a year of service). The entire Tullamore branch received the Branch of the Year award, recognising its consistent provision of quality care to clients in the community and recent significant growth. Also, carer/home support worker Maire Fleming received a recognition award for her 10 years of service.

Comfort Keepers is currently recruiting and has around 30 available roles across the midlands (Offaly, Laois, Westmeath and Longford) and around 650 roles nationwide, such as home support worker, office administration, clinical management and supervisory roles. Comfort Keepers offers training/qualifications and progression opportunities, as well as contracts, mileage, etc. Visit www.ckjobs.ie for more information.