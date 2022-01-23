Search

23 Jan 2022

Offaly pair safe as first celebrity voted off Dancing With The Stars

Justin Kelly

23 Jan 2022 11:11 PM

Offaly celebrities Neil Delamere and Jordan Conroy safely made it through the first elimination week on RTE's Dancing With The Stars programme on Sunday.

Author Cathy Kelly was the first celebrity to be eliminated from series 5 of the show. Cathy and her dance partner Maurizio Benenato had danced the tango, scoring 15 points from the judges. 

Speaking about the experience Cathy said: “It has been an amazing experience, it was been so much fun, I have had so much fun with Maurizio,"

Sunday night was the third show of the series and the first of the eliminations on the show, which was presented by Nicky Byrne and Lottie Ryan, with judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond, and Arthur Gourounlian.

 This was the first week that all 12 celebrities took to the floor to perform their individual dances in a jam-packed offering for viewers.

Edenderry comedian Neil Delamere and pro-partner Kylee Vincent danced a stomping high-energy charleston to I Don't Feel Like Dancing, by The Baseballs.

Brian said: "It was pretty good, nice comedic value to it overall."

Loraine said: "I really liked it! So much variety, lots and lots of charleston."

Arthur said: "Neil, you can't be chicken to take on a charleston. That was so much fun, I loved it."     

Neil and Kylee scored 22 points from the judges.

Tullamore rugby star Jordan Conroy and partner Salome Chachua scored highly with their quickstep to Jake Bugg's Lightning Bolt.

Brian said: "It was great, lots of energy, a little bit manicky in places. Compared to your Latin, it needs to be tidied up a bit.

Loraine said: "I do salute you, it was extremely fast but sometimes a little bit erratic."

Arthur said: "I had high hopes for you guys tonight and I can reveal, you absolutely smashed it."

Jordan and Salome scored 19 points from the judges. 

Neil and Jordan will perform again next week with their pro partners as the show marks movie week. 

