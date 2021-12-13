Dates confirmed for Tullamore Confirmation and First Communion next year

The dates for First Communion and Confirmation in Tullamore in 2022 have been announced
TULLAMORE Parish has announced the provisional dates for Confirmation and First Communion in 2022.
The dates for the Masses and sacrament ceremonies are -
Confirmation: Saturday, February 5 (all schools)
First Communion: Saturday, May 7, Scoil Mhuire & Scoil Bhríde; Saturday, May 14, Ballinamere & Gaelscoil Eiscir Ríada; Sunday, May 15, Parish School; Saturday, May 21, St Joseph’s National School.
The date for Durrow National School is to be confirmed.
Schools will notify parents of the times of the ceremonies.
Pullough village. The Grand Canal Greenway, Turraun Bog and the Harry Clarke windows in the church make this village an attractive destination.
Rev Fran Grasham has hung up a sandbag Christmas stocking to focus on the hunger crisis in South Sudan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.