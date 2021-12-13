Search

13 Dec 2021

Dates confirmed for Tullamore Confirmation and First Communion next year

The dates for First Communion and Confirmation in Tullamore in 2022 have been announced

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

TULLAMORE Parish has announced the provisional dates for Confirmation and First Communion in 2022.

The dates for the Masses and sacrament ceremonies are -

Confirmation: Saturday, February 5 (all schools)

First Communion: Saturday, May 7, Scoil Mhuire & Scoil Bhríde; Saturday, May 14, Ballinamere & Gaelscoil Eiscir Ríada; Sunday, May 15, Parish School; Saturday, May 21, St Joseph’s National School.

The date for Durrow National School is to be confirmed.

Schools will notify parents of the times of the ceremonies.

