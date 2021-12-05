Search

05 Dec 2021

Popular Tullamore carol service is back next Sunday

Popular Tullamore carol service is back next Sunday

The carol service will take place at St Catherine's Church, Hophill, Tullamore

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

The very popular St Catherine's Tullamore Community Carol Service will take place in the Church of Ireland Hophill next Sunday, December 12 at 4pm.

The service will include what Canon Isaac Delamere promises will be some beautiful music from the Le Cheile Singers, Andrius Kozlovskis, conductor and piano, Patrick Maher, organ and piana, along with Prof Dermot Hehir and Ciaran Whelan on guitars.

The service can also be enjoyed online at www.tullamorechurchofireland.com

Proceeds from the carol service will be given to Offaly Hospice. Those attending in the church are reminded that social distancing guidelines will be observed and those people present are asked to wear a mask.

