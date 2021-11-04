Four gardaí required to subdue and arrest man in Offaly
Three middle-aged men were arrested on Main Street, Market Square and Emmet Square, Birr on Saturday night, October 23.
A Garda spokesperson said one of the men was 40 years of age and was seen drunk and stumbling in front of traffic on Main Street at 10.30pm.
Another male, 41, was arrested at the same time for a public order offence in Market Square.
Later that night, at 2am in Emmet Square a 37-year-old male was arrested for threatening behaviour.
A Garda spokesperson said he was aggressive and it took four Guards to subdue him.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.