Offaly students graduate from university in style
Offaly students have graduated from university in style and in person.
After graduations were done on line last year, students could go back to receiving their awards in person this year.
Two Offaly students were among those graduating from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.
Close on 1,500 students from 28 counties, 18 countries and four continents were conferred with academic awards across the College’s 30+ undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Education and the Liberal Arts.
Pictured on the left above is Nicole Cooper, Birr, Co Offaly, Rhianna Clinton, Fenit, Co Kerry and Niamh Costello, Claremorris, Co Mayo pictured at recent MIC Conferring Ceremony. Pic: Don Moloney
Pictured above is Daniel Nagle from Banagher in Offaly and Emma Carrigg from Lisseycasey Clare who graduated with BA Liberal Arts from at todays conferring ceremonies in the Limerick Collage. Pic. Brian Arthur
