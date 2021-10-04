WATCH: Offaly's Simon Casey is back with stunning new duet

Offaly singer Simon Casey has teamed up with Westmeath songstress Lisa Grennan for their brand new EP ‘Your Are The Reason/Time After Time
The EP has already topped the iTunes chart and the official video shot by ‘Bad Apple Films’ is now available to view on Simon’s Facebook & YouTube page and has already racked up thousands of views.
‘You Are The Reason' was made famous by Callum Scott while Time After Time was popularised by Cyndi Lauper.
The new version of both tracks by Simon Casey & Lisa Grennan are now available on iTunes, Spotify and all online music platforms.
