New music project focusses on suffering of thousands in Offaly Workhouse

“The Meadow” is a site-specific sound installation created as an Offaly Drama Project for the former Birr Workhouse.

Through a musical setting of historical information and records The Meadow seeks to give voice to the thousands of lives lost in the workhouse during the Great Famine of 1845-1852.

It was conceived by Fiona Breen in collaboration with composer Tom Lane and historian Margaret Hogan.

The date for the show is Saturday 21st. August 2021 at the times of 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 7.30pm



The Meadow is a commemorative site-specific sound installation presentation of stories from Birr Workhouse.

Taking place in the burial grounds of Birr Workhouse this poignant project will remember the thousands of people who travelled from different parts of Offaly to the workhouse for refuge.

It will be presented as part of Birr's Festival of Music (which takes place from August 20 to 22).

“We are working alongside the festival to make this a Covid friendly event with safe social distancing measures,” say the organisers.

“We will abide by all Government regulations and the festival's own guidelines."

The installation will be made up of a choral score devised by award winning composer Tom Lane and sung by a group of local singers and professional choral singers.

This pre-recorded composition is in the process of being scored by Tom Lane from records of the Workhouse.

The soundscape will be played throughout a day of the festival on site from afternoon to dusk.

Audience members will be invited to sit socially distanced on hay bales to listen and will be carefully assisted by volunteers through the meadow.

The choral score has been completed and paid for by The Trench Trust. A copy will be gifted to Birr Library for future listeners.

The composition is also intended to be used in parts as a film score in the future.”

Local Community Engagement

“We have been working closely with Birr Municipal District to grow an indigenous wildflower meadow over the past three years on the site. The audience will sit amongst the meadow to listen to the sound experience. We wanted to plant a meadow and transform the site from a sparse forgotten space into a nature filled commemorative spot for the audience to remember (not only at the time of the performance but into the future).

Offaly Drama Project in collaboration with Amanda Pedlow, Creative Ireland and Fiona Devery, Recorder (Birr Tidy Towns), have been re-establishing and managing the wild Irish meadow since 2019. A list of all plant species has been recorded.

Community Groups we have, or have engaged with on The Meadow Project, include Birr Choral Society, The Birr Chapter of the Georgian Society, Birr Tidy Towns.

"The Offaly Drama Project has put the community at the heart of its programme as we strive to tell local stories, in creative and inventive ways, to as wide an audience as possible. The collaborative process and multi-disciplinary engagement is at the core of our work.

"One of our last projects was the film, Saving the Turf, which took us all over the county compiling hours of recordings. It pays homage to a rapidly disappearing way of life as midlanders. We reflect on everything from the halcyon days of cutting the turf by hand to the challenges now facing our communities.

Birr Theatre and Arts Centre will coordinate the ticketing of the event (bookings, time slots, etc).

Tickets: 10/12 euro

Duration: 40 minutes

Location: Birr Workhouse Burial Ground (access through the gate at Scurragh only)

Box office: Birr Theatre and Art’s Centre (057 9122911) or www.birrtheatre.com

The Meadow is an open-air event so please dress for weather conditions!

If you have any mobility issues, please let the organisers know at the time of booking.