HEALTHY LIVING: It’s not just the weather we need to watch for the BBQ

We might be dodging showers but there is still some good weather around and we will still be getting out the barbeque and get cooking outdoors.

Over the years there has been mixed reviews on the health risks of barbecued food, the good news is the BBQ itself is not actually bad for us! However, it’s certain processes that occur when cooking on the BBQ that may be hazardous to our health, particularly with meats cooked over high heat on a charcoal BBQ.

The reason for this is when red meat, poultry, pork or fish is cooked directly over a flame at high temperatures, it causes the muscle proteins to react with the heat.

This then forms compounds known as heterocyclic amines (or HCAs) which have been shown to cause DNA changes in cell structures and this has been linked to certain cancers.

Another problem with cooking meat on the BBQ is that the high heat releases the fat from the meat and as this fat drips down onto the hot coals it ignites, producing smoke, as this smoke rises, it swirls over the food depositing these chemicals onto your food, and it is this smoke that contains chemicals called PAHs, which are known to be carcinogenic.

Relax, don’t panic! For every problem there is a solution, just follow my tips on ways to reduce the potential health risks associated with cooking on the barbeque.

USE LEAN CUTS OF MEAT

Use lean cuts of meat and trim off any visible fat to help limit the amount of fat dripping onto the hot coals.

MARINATE FOOD BEFORE COOKING

Not only will a marinade infuse your food with delicious flavors, add moisture and tenderizes meats, marinating meats before cooking has been shown to reduce the formation of HCAs.



Chilli & Garlic

60ml olive oil1 tsp sliced chilli1 garlic clove, crushed.

Salt and pepper to season.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

6tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2tbsp balsamic vinegar 1 level tbsp clear honey 1 level tbsp wholegrain mustard.



Coconut & Lime

2 tbsp coconut milk 2 tbsp lime juice1 tbsp natural live yoghurt1⁄2 tsp Thai fish sauce

(optional)1⁄2 tsp Thai curry paste

GO HEAVY ON THE VEGGIES

As if you needed another reason to get more antioxidant rich veggies into your diet!

HCAs and PAHs don’t form on vegetables, so get them veggie kebabs, courgette's, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers or my all-time favorite, sliced aubergine, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with garlic and sea salt onto the BBQ and enjoy their many health benefits.

FAVOUR POULTRY AND FISH OVER RED MEAT

Chicken, turkey and fish are naturally lower in fat than red meat, so less fat dripping onto hot coals and producing dangerous fat (remember to remove skin from chicken first). Enjoy homemade chicken or turkey burgers as an alternative to beef burgers.

MINIMIZE TIME ON THE BBQ

As it is cooking meat at high temperatures that causes the formation of PAHs and HCAs, precook meat in your oven at a lower temperature and finish on the BBQ, you will still get all the flavors of the BBQ without the risks.

There is no better way to enjoy the summertime than a BBQ outdoors, with deliciously marinated cuts of meat, fish, vegetables with a variety of eye-catching salads.

For more delicious BBQ recipes go to my website and download my free recipe book 15 delicious & healthy BBQ recipes

