Offaly libraries get funding for some hi-tech upgrades

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced funding of €4.5 million under the Libraries Capital Programme.

Included in the figures is just over €60,000 for Banagher and Tullamore libraries to avail of My Open Library upgrades.

The My Open Library initiative provides automated self-service access to all the library facilities for members from 8am-10pm, 365 days a year, which is in addition to normal staffed hours.

The significant investment includes an additional €2.245m for the new Mayfair Library in Kilkenny and €1.8m in additional funding for the Monaghan PEACE Campus.

Some €455,000 is to be invested in a number of other projects in counties such as Monaghan, Meath, Westmeath, Cork, Roscommon and Sligo.

This smaller investment includes mobile library vehicles, designed to assist local authorities to continue the valuable outreach service to their communities.

Announcing the funding at the site of the new Mayfair Library, Minister Humphreys said: “One of the key actions of our public library strategy ‘Our Public Libraries - Inspiring, Connecting and Empowering Communities’, is to develop library buildings that are fit for purpose and reflect the quality of services on offer. I am delighted to be in a position to announce this investment in the public library service. My Department’s Libraries Capital Programme is investing some €4m in these builds but without considerable investment and commitment from both Kilkenny and Monaghan County Councils these exciting projects would not have been able to commence”.

Announcing the funding for library vehicles Minister Humphreys thanked the local authorities and the library staff for their ongoing commitment and support to the public library service during the past 16 months.

“The local authorities have supported the library service during what has been an incredibly challenging year and the delivery of library items to the housebound and vulnerable has been a wonderful service which I know is highly valued by the customers who received books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs along with a welcome friendly chat with the driver.”