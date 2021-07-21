Much sadness at the death of Offaly historian

John is seen in this 2006 pic on the right presenting his new book on Daingean to Fr Paddy O'Byrne
Offaly History have confirmed the death of beloved historian and author John Kearney.
In a post, the group said: "It is with great regret that we advise our members and friends of the death of John Kearney who was the Offaly History manager for 34 years. John is seen in this 2006 pic on the right presenting his new book on Daingean to Fr Paddy O'Byrne."
Tributes were paid to him on Twitter after the news was shared on Wednesday.
Very sorry to hear this. John was always so welcoming and helpful and took great care of the archival collections in Offaly History Centre for many years before they moved to Offaly Archives.— Lisa Shortall (@lisatshortall) July 21, 2021
A gentleman in every sense of the word. At rest.— Joe Deverell (@Joedev1956) July 21, 2021
