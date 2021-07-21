Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Much sadness at the death of Offaly historian

John is seen in this 2006 pic on the right presenting his new book on Daingean to Fr Paddy O'Byrne

Offaly History have confirmed the death of beloved historian and author John Kearney.

In a post, the group said: "It is with great regret that we advise our members and friends of the death of John Kearney who was the Offaly History manager for 34 years. John is seen in this 2006 pic on the right presenting his new book on Daingean to Fr Paddy O'Byrne."

Tributes were paid to him on Twitter after the news was shared on Wednesday.

