AMAZING: Offaly woman gets pain relief from a kettle

Doris Sheehan, from Tullamore, says she has relief for her “joints, spine and shoulders”, thanks to a new kettle, designed by Uccello Designs as an ‘assistive technology’, to help people with limited mobility.

Ms Sheehan has osteoporosis arthritis in her hands which has led to her having restricted mobility and limited strength. She was finding it difficult to pour hot water safely or lift heavy objects – until she began using the Uccello Kettle.

The innovative Uccello Kettle was designed to help people with medical conditions or disabilities that make it difficult to pour hot water safely or lift heavy objects. The product features a non-weight-bearing ‘tilt-to-pour’ mechanism, enabling users to pour water without having to pick the kettle up.

The Uccello Kettle was developed in Australia by three co-founders, including Irishman Darragh Lynch. It was launched in the Irish market this week, following Lynch’s recent return to Ireland.

Commenting, Darragh Lynch said: “The Uccello Kettle is a gamechanger for people – like Doris – who have limited strength, a disability, reduced mobility, or who find it difficult to lift heavy objects. Being able to safely make a cup of tea or coffee for yourself is a hallmark of independent living. But many people struggle with the weight of a kettle full of water, due to conditions such as arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, or just limited strength as we age.”

The idea for the Uccello Kettle came from a family member of one of Lynch’s Australian co-founders, who had been diagnosed with arthritis. The product launched in Australia in 2016 and, since then, has expanded its distribution to stores in 13 countries across the world.

Currently, the Uccello Kettle is available to purchase directly at UccelloDesigns.ie at a cost of €65 and comes with free delivery. The product is also stocked by a number of retailers in Ireland, including Homecare Medical and Expert Electrical.

Speaking about her experience of using the Uccello Kettle, Doris Sheehan said: "With the osteoporosis, my joints, spine and right shoulder is affected. Not having to lift my own kettle and bring it to the sink to fill it and back again is great. I find the Uccello Kettle so handy and versatile, even a child could use it. It doesn’t look like an aid, it’s a modern design out of the norm for kettles. I just find that you would stand to look at this kettle and you would appreciate it if someone bought one for you."

In addition to improving independent living for people, Uccello Designs is partnering with researchers at NUI Maynooth to identify common daily problems that people are encountering, that make it harder for them to stay independent in their homes as they age. As a result, a suite of new daily living aids is being developed, to address these common problems, with the first of these expected to launch early in 2022. Uccello has also established partnerships with Arthritis Ireland and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

