Egg-ceptionally easy egg recipes

Most of us know that as part of a healthy, balanced diet, eggs can provide the body the essential nutrients we need and are often the hero ingredient of many meals!

Not only are they delicious, but they’re also packed with an impressive variety of nutrients and this makes them one of the healthiest foods to eat.

5 benefits of eggs:

Protein – They are high in protein; two eggs provide an average man with half of his daily protein requirement. It is the best form of protein important for muscle growth and maintenance.

Calories - An average egg contains about 70kcal and 6g protein making it a great choice for those watching their weight.

Vitamin D – We don’t get enough Vitamin D in Ireland - 2 eggs give you a third of what you need in a day.

Vitamin B12 – Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient for nerve function. Two eggs provide you with all you need in a day

Minerals - Two eggs provide as much iron as 100g of spinach. They also contain over a third of your daily requirement of selenium and iodine needed for healthy thyroid function and immunity.

Aldi has an amazing range of egg based recipes for you to try which we hope will help you incorporate these nutritional powerhouses into your daily diet!

Egg Muffins 3 Ways – Perfect for breakfast or brunch!

Serves: 12 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

l 1 tbsp Soft Kilkeely Butter, for greasing the tin

l 9 x Healy’s Farm Large Fresh Eggs

l 3 tbsp Clonbawn Fresh Milk

l ½ tsp Stonemill Salt

l ½ tsp Stonemill Pepper

Fillings 3 Ways

Chorizo and Yellow Pepper:

l 50g Specially Selected Chorizo Ring, cubed

l ½ Nature’s Pick Yellow Pepper, diced

l ½ tsp Stonemill Crushed Chilli Flakes

l 1 tsp freshly chopped Nature’s Pick Parsley

l 25g Ardagh Grated Mozzarella

Spinach and Tomato:

l 25g Country Fresh Spinach, finely chopped

l 6 x Nature’s Pick Tomatoes, halved

l 1 tsp freshly chopped Nature’s Pick Basil

l 25g Ardagh Grated Mozzarella

Ham and Mushroom:

l 50g Specially Selected Traditional Carved Irish Ham, roughly chopped

l 75g Egan’s Mushrooms, sliced

l 2 x Nature’s Pick Scallions, thinly sliced

l 1 tsp freshly chopped Nature’s Pick Parsley

l 25g Ardagh Grated Mature Cheddar

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C. Grease a 12-hole cupcake tin with the butter. Prepare the fillings as described above.

Whisk the eggs, milk, salt and pepper together. In a small pan, cook the mushrooms for about 3 minutes until browned.

Distribute the 3 fillings across the tin (there should be 4 of each flavour). Fill the holes with the egg mixture and then sprinkle the corresponding cheese over the mix. Bake for 20-25 minutes until cooked through. Serve warm.

Shakshuka with Chorizo and Eggs - A classic Middle Eastern Dish that is hearty, spicy and affordable

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

l 1 large Nature’s Pick Onion

l 1 Nature’s Pick Red Pepper

l 170g Specially Selected Chorizo Ring

l 3 Nature’s Pick Garlic Cloves

l 1 Nature’s Pick Green Chilli, approx. 10g

l 1 heaped tsp Stonemill Paprika

l 1 tsp Stonemill Ground Cumin

l 35ml Solesta Olive Oil

l 2 x 400g tins Napolina Chopped Tomatoes

l 5g Fresh Nature’s Pick Parsley

l 5g Fresh Nature’s Pick Coriander

l 4 Healy’s Farm Large Fresh Eggs

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.

Peel and halve the onion and thinly slice. Cut the red pepper in half lengthways, remove any seeds and thinly slice. Peel the garlic and mince. Finely chop the chilli along with the seeds.

In a large frying pan or wok, sauté the onion and peppers on a low heat for 3 minutes in the olive oil. Slice the chorizo and add to the pan, then sauté for another 3 minutes.

Add the paprika, cumin, garlic and chilli and sauté for another minute, then pour in the tins of tomato. Season with some salt and black pepper and bring to the boil.

Chop the parsley and coriander and add to the dish, then simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer the Shakshuka to an ovenproof dish. Crack the eggs on the top.

Oven bake for about 10 minutes until the eggs are just set. Serve alongside some baked brown baguettes, Greek yogurt and grated cheddar cheese.

Tuna Niçoise Salad – A classic!

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

l 4 Healy’s Farm Large Fresh Eggs

l 8 Nature’s Pick Baby Potatoes

l 100g Nature’s Pick Green Beans

l 4 Nature’s Pick Tomatoes

l 1 Nature’s Pick Gem Lettuce

l 2 x cans of The Fishmonger Tuna Chunks

l 6 canned The Fishmonger Anchovy Fillets

l 12 The Deli Black Olives

l 4 tbsp Solesta Olive Oil

l 1 tbsp The Deli Balsamic Vinegar

l 1 clove Nature’s Pick Garlic, crushed

l 1 tbsp freshly chopped Nature’s Pick Parsley

l Freshly ground Stonemill Salt and Black Pepper

Method:

Cook the eggs in boiling water for around 7 minutes. Drain and cool under running water. Peel and quarter.

Cook the potatoes in lightly salted water until tender. A couple of minutes before they are fully cooked, add the beans to the pan. Drain then cool under running water.

Quarter the potatoes. Wash the little gem lettuce and pat dry to remove as much water as possible.

Quarter and place on a large serving platter. Scatter over the beans and potatoes.

Quarter the tomatoes and add to the salad. Arrange the eggs on top.

Drain the tuna and add to the salad.

Top with anchovy fillets and, finally, add the black olives.

Use a fork to whisk together all the dressing ingredients and then drizzle over the salad.