Recipes for success!

Two healthy and nutritious recipes that you can easily make at home, using ingredients available in all 145 Aldi stores nationwide, every day!

First up is this tasty veggie breakfast option.

Vegetarian Breakfast Quesadilla

Serves 1 (contains approx. 350 kcal)

Ingredients:

l 20g Ardagh Grated Mature Cheddar

l 1 ½ tsp. Specially Selected Cold Pressed Irish Rapeseed Oil (7.5g)

l 1 Village Bakery Super Soft Wholemeal Wrap

l Pinch of Stonemill Paprika

l 1 small Nature’s Pick Tomato

l 1 Healy’s Farm Irish Fresh Egg

l 3-4 Nature’s Pick Coriander leaves

l Stonemill Sea Salt and freshly ground Stonemill Black Pepper

Method:

Heat a frying pan over a medium heat. Grate the cheese.

Add one teaspoon of the oil to the frying pan and swirl it around.

Add the wrap and sprinkle the cheese on top. Add the paprika.

Cook for 2-3 minutes until the cheese starts to melt and the bottom of the wrap has started to crisp up and is lightly browned.

Meanwhile, dice the tomato. Slide the quesadilla on to a warm plate and scatter over the tomato. Keep warm.

Return the frying pan to the heat and add the remaining half a teaspoon of oil. Crack in the egg and season lightly with salt, if using and pepper to taste.

Fry until the white of the egg has started to harden and turns opaque. Using a fish slice, put the egg on the quesadilla and tear over the coriander leaves to serve.

Next up is lunch! Try out this quick and easy recipe and will get you through that afternoon slump.

Twice Baked Jacket Potato

Serves 1 (contains approx. 390 kcal)

Ingredients:

l 200g floury Egan’s Rooster Potatoes, scrubbed

l 1 tsp. Specially Selected Cold Pressed Irish Rapeseed Oil (5g)

l 2 tsp. Clonbawn Sour Cream (10g)

l 20g Ardagh Grated Mature Cheddar

l 25g Nature’s Pick Baby Spinach Leaves

l Stonemill Sea Salt and freshly ground Stonemill Black Pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Pierce the potato a couple of times with a fork to prevent it from splitting while it is cooking and rub all over with the oil to help the skin crisp up, then wrap in foil.

Place the potato directly on the oven shelf.

Bake for 1 hour until slightly softened when squeezed.

Either use immediately or leave until cool enough to handle and chill in the fridge for up to 2 days is fine if cooled down and put in the fridge within 2 hours.

To stuff the jacket potatoes, keep the oven temperature the same.

Cut each potato in half, carefully scoop out the middle of the potato, leaving the skin unbroken.

Place the scooped out potato in a bowl and add the sour cream. Season lightly with a little salt, if using and pepper to taste.

Arrange the potato shells back on a baking sheet and carefully scoop the mixture back into the shells.

Grate over the cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes until piping hot and golden.

Arrange the twice baked jacket potato on a plate with the spinach leaves to serve.

Prepare Ahead:

Keep the cooked jacket potato covered with cling film in the fridge for up to 2 days and once the potatoes have been stuffed with the filling they will keep for another 2 days, again covered with clingfilm in the fridge.

To heat up bake as described above.

To transport, store in a suitable microwaveable container and cook in the microwave on high for 3 minutes until piping hot. Bring along a knife and fork to eat.