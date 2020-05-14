Offaly community welcomes summer with revival of old May Bush tradition

Locals in Pullough have really gotten into the spirit of May, showing a renewal of interest in the old tradition of decorating a May Bush, one of the oldest customs associated with this month. It is strongest in the east, particularly In Wexford but also common in Offaly. May bushes were traditionally decorated with ribbons, flowers or painted eggshells to welcome the coming of Summer and to keep bad luck away.

This year, inspired by a folklorist in the Wexford May Bush Festival, Pullough Tidy Towns Facebook page encouraged people to participate and create their own as a fun thing to do with children while at home from school and a nice way of brightening up their gardens.

The group put up information and invited people to send in pictures of their May bushes, with a great response. They also put up a 'Community May Bush' by the church and it has been gradually added to over the last week or so by lots of local children as they passed by making for a colourful and bright addition to the village. Brosna View also have a Bush in the Green in the estate.

See more on the Pullough Tidy Towns Facebook page.