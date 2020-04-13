Dogs Trust dog finds his forever home during Covid-19 lockdown after four-year wait!

Dogs Trust, Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity, is delighted to announce one of their most beloved residents, Porkie the Pit Bull cross, has found the perfect family after waiting almost four years.

Porkie was born in the charity’s Rehoming Centre in Finglas after his pregnant mum, Penny, arrived into their care in April 2016. Porkie, the largest of his litter and hence his name, had difficulty controlling his excitement from a very young age and sadly this resulted in him being overlooked as many families were choosing less energetic pups.

Porkie needed a very specific home, and he had no prior experience of home living! Everyday things that people often take for granted such as a bed being made, or the dishwasher being emptied were all foreign concepts to him. On top of all that, Porkie became quickly frustrated and overwhelmed with anything new or exciting, so the introduction of everyday items and events needed to be done in a controlled manner.

Karla Dunne, Head of Operations, Dogs Trust Ireland explains: “We were searching for people who were willing to get to know Porkie at his own pace and put in both the time and the effort to understand his many quirks and how to deal with them. Potential adopters would need to visit him multiple times to build a strong bond. They would also need to be understanding of the fact that Porkie had never lived in a home before and that every day would be a new experience for him while he settled in. They also needed to live in a relatively quiet area, with no children that Porkie could bowl over with his over-enthusiastic ways!”

With such specific requirements, it was no easy task to find Porkie’s paw-fect family but in October 2019, Brian Murphy and Regina Byrne Murphy arrived into the charity’s Rehoming Centre, hoping to foster a dog.

Regina Murphy-Byrne, Porkie’s adopter said: “Porkie was suggested to us by the Rehoming team who explained all about his quirks and his struggles to control his excitement. As soon as we met him, we fell head over heels in love and knew then and there that we were prepared to do anything asked of us to be able to adopt him! We visited the Centre 35 times and Porkie visited our house with his Canine Carers. Dogs Trust implemented the ‘Porkie Plan’ to get him accustomed to life in a home and together, we worked on his excitability. What a change there has been in his behaviour! We were thrilled to be able to take him home last month and now he enjoys nothing more than snuggling with myself and my husband on the sofa. He’s a completely different dog to the one we met back in October and we couldn’t be prouder of him and everything he has overcome; we simply adore him!”

