Offaly councillors reassure people they are there for them during threat from coronavirus

Councillors moved to reassure people of their ongoing support during the threat from the Coronavirus at last week's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

"We want to reassure people there is nobody running away and that the public representatives are available and will be available at all times," said Councillor Ken Smollen.

Councillor Neil Feighery acknowledged and thanked the people providing essential services, "particularly nurses, doctors and the gardai. They are at the coalface. There will be some challenging times particularly in the next few weeks."

“Hopefully we don't get hit as hard as we have seen some other parts getting hit particularly Northern Italy. We wish them all well and thank them for the work they are doing," he said.

Councillor Declan Harvey echoed these sentiments saying, "we are here for the people, we serve the people. If we are needed we will be there. I would ask the public to obey and listen to what the health experts are saying and be careful, wash your hands keep yourself safe, and if you have to isolate for any reason whatsoever just do it, think of others not yourself," he urged.