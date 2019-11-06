Offaly singer to host 'A Winter's Night' concert in castle

On a winter’s night on December 15, the magnificent Kinnitty Castle awaits the voice of Birr soprano Yvonne O' Toole to fill for the festive season, performing her first solo Christmas concert.

Within the walls of this beautiful castle in the heart of the Midlands, Yvonne will be accompanied by two of the country's most talented musicians; Irish Harpist Elaine Hogan and pianist Dr Michael O'Brien.

Performing a selection of magical Christmas classics, romantic Irish ballads, long-loved classical masterpieces, providing her own arrangement of contemporary pop culture, this is promised to be an experience that will provide a sense of magic on 'A Winter's Night.'

Following the success of her first solo concert in Charleville Castle, in October that resulted in a sell-out, Yvonne felt it was only right to create a little piece of magic during the festive season and host her first solo Christmas concert.

Tickets €22.50. They can be purchased via www.yvonneotoole.com.