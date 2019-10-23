Winners announced of Tullamore photography competition

Two amateur photographers have picked up their prizes for finishing first and second in Tullamore Credit Union's photography competition.

The competition was launched this year to encourage amateur photographers to show their talents and have their photographs published in this year’s AGM booklet.

The theme of the competition was “local” and was very successful with over 48 entries.

There was a big variety of excellent pictures which showed a very high standard and made it a very difficult decision for the judges.

The winning photographs were taken by winner Marie Kearns and second-place David Loughman.

The winners along with having their pictures published on this year’s AGM booklet and Tullamore Credit Union 2020 calendar received vouchers for O’Sullivan Photography.

Joe from O’Sullivan Photography framed and mounted both pictures for the winners. The pictures will be on display at this year’s AGM meeting.