Offaly singer teams up with Rosie Connolly at Tullamore Court Hotel

Offaly soprano Yvonne O'Toole will give a special performance at the Tullamore Court Hotel next Sunday afternoon, September 22, joining social media influencer and celebrity Rosie Connolly in celebrating the launch of the hotel's wedding room.

For Birr woman Yvonne, who will take to the stage at around 4.15pm, immediately prior to the day's big fashion show, it's the start of a very busy few weeks. Early next month, on October 6, the soprano will be back on stage in the Tullamore Court when she performs with the world-famous Celtic Tenors.

And on October 12, the talented vocalist hosts her very own solo concert, An Evening of Elegance and Enchantment, in Charleville Castle. But before then, her eyes are set very firmly on next Sunday's performance at the wedding room launch.

"Well I've already seen the room and its new look, and I have to say, I think it's fab! So I'm delighted to be asked to take part in the launch, and it's going to be a lovely privilege to be one of the first performers to sing there. So I'm looking forward to getting the chance to do that, and of course to meeting everyone who's going to be there on the day."

And also there on the day, of course, will be social media star Rosie Connolly. The blogger has become one of the most famous faces in the country, amassing over 200,000 followers. The Dubliner who married Paul Quinn last May, is renowned and admired for her beauty tips, immaculate sense of style, and honesty about all areas of her life. Rosie will be meeting and greeting fans throughout the afternoon.

For Yvonne, Sunday's appearance alongside Rosie at the Court marks the beginning of another busy period in what's been a great year for her so far. With performances at the Miss Universe Ireland final and alongside Eurovision legend Charlie McGettigan already chalked up, October continues that run of big moments in the soprano's career...

"It does, yeah. On October 6 I'll be back in the Court where I have the honour of performing with the amazing Celtic Tenors, which is just going to be unbelievable. And then less than a week later on October 12, my very own solo concert is taking place in Charleville Castle."

"That's a moment that I've always dreamed about, to be honest. So it's going to be a very special night for me. We're doing it as a fundraiser for the castle, too, so I hope everyone will come along and not only enjoy the night with me, but also help us to support something that is really a treasured landmark in the midlands."

Yvonne will be performing at the Wedding Room launch in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 4.15pm on Sunday, September 22. She will also be performing with The Celtic Tenors at the same venue on October 6th, with tickets on sale now from hotel reception.

Yvonne's solo concert, An Evening of Elegance and Enchantment with Yvonne O'Toole, takes place on October 12 in Charleville Castle.

Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.ie, and from TRAX in the Bridge Centre, Tullamore. For more information on Yvonne, check out her official website, www.yvonneotoole.com.