Midlands model Maura the new favourite for Love Island axe

The two girls flying the flag for Ireland in the Love Island villa could soon be back to more familiar surroundings after they were both heavily backed to be the next contestants told to pack their bags, that is according to the latest betting figures from Boyle Sports.

Maura Higgins hasn’t been shy in flirting with controversy since she joined the islanders and now the Ballymahon beauty has risked the wrath of her compatriot by showing an interest in Yewande Biala’s partner Danny.

The grid girl said ‘Danny has definitely grown on me’ before urging him to dump Yewande. Dublin scientist Yewande now faces further competition from new girl Arabella who is also eyeing up a date with her man.

Yewande’s potential love wrangle sees her as the 9/4 second favourite with BoyleSports to be the next girl eliminated, but it’s the County Longford bombshell who is in more immediate danger having been backed into 11/10 from 6/4 to receive her marching orders next.

Michael Girffiths and Amber Gill are the 5/4 favourites to share the £50,000 treasure chest at the end of the contest, with Tommy Fury a 4/1 shot to be the last man standing alongside partner Molly-Mae following some suspicious under-the-covers activity which sent social media into overdrive.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Maura is continuing to make waves in the villa, but she could soon be waving goodbye to her fellow islanders if the betting is anything to go by. She’s into 11/10 favourite from 6/4 to be the next girl to get the boot and Yewande isn’t far behind her in the betting as competition for her man really heats up.”





Odds on Next Female Eliminated -

11/10 Maura

9/4 Yewande

7/2 Lucie

10/1 Arabella

10/1 Anna

16/1 Molly-Mae

40/1 Amy

40/1 Amber