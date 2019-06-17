First Lady of country music to perform in Tullamore this summer

She's the First Lady of Irish country music, and Margo is making her way to the Midlands as part of her 55th-anniversary tour.

The 'girl from Donegal' is celebrating over five decades in the music business, and will be performing a series of special concerts around the country to mark this memorable milestone, including Tullamore.

For fans in the Midlands, July 17 is the date to remember, when Margo and a host of very special guests will take to the stage of the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Margo is renowned for the special connection she has forged with her fans over the decades, her easy-going style effortlessly winning over audiences every time she performs. Indeed, the importance of her fans is something Margo has never lost sight of, as she explained recently.

"I'm lucky that I have a very loyal following amongst the lovers of Country and Irish music, I've been very blessed in my career. I love singing those songs for all the people who come to see me at my concerts. And without these loyal fans, well there wouldn’t be a show," she said.

"So I'm forever grateful for their support, in the good times and in the bad. They've never let me down and I'm really looking forward to performing for my fans in the Midlands at the Tullamore Court Hotel very soon."

Margo will be joined at the Tullamore Court Hotel by some very special guests, including the fabulous Trudi Lalor, Shawn Cuddy, TR Dallas, Max T. Barnes, and Offaly's own Ciaran Rosney, with M.C. duties on the night being shared by the capable hands of Midlands 103 presenters Joe Cooney and Kevin Lalor-Fitzpatrick.

Margo has always had a unique versatility and natural instinct for infusing emotion and passion into songs from both the country music genre as well as the old Irish ballads. Throughout her career, hits such as Shanagolden, The Eyes of a Child, the showstopper The Ballad of James Connolly, and Fly Me West, have delighted audiences everywhere.

Most recently, Margo enjoyed another big hit thanks to a duet she recorded with the late 'Big Tom', A Love That Lasted Through The Years, with the track becoming the most requested on regional radio for many months.

Tickets are just €30 and are on-sale NOW from the Tullamore Court Hotel on 057-9346666, or www.tullamorecourthotel.ie Early booking is advisable. Doors open at 7.15pm, show begins at 8pm.