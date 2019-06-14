5 perfect Father's Day gift ideas from the Offaly Express!

Our resident lifestyle blogger Arlene Costello from the Style Flamingos is back with her last-minute Father's Day gift suggestions.

The advice is - don't complicate things - you only have two days left!

As you may know Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 15! If you haven’t already sorted your pressie for your Dad or for your hubby on behalf of the kids, then let me give you some gift suggestions!

Here are some small ideas to celebrate the special man in your life this Father’s Day!

1. Skincare

Why not treat him to some nice skincare, as this is often something men don’t buy for themselves, it can be nice to treat them to something that can help them to look after their skin! Check out my Instagram for where and how to buy the perfect gifts.

2. Clothing

It is always nice to treat himself to some style – so why not pick up a nice shirt, t-shirt or even just some socks! I've spotted lots of shirt options this week with areas in stores set up especially for Father’s Day to give you plenty of ideas! Follow me on Instagram to see where you can purchase any of these gift suggestions - @thestyleflamingos.

You could go one step further and treat him to an entire new outfit – add a nice chinos or jeans with your shirt to complete the look!

3. Accessories

Accessories such as a wallet, a nice belt, a watch or a set of cuff links are all good options too!

Jewellery such as nice cuff links for a special occasion or a watch can be personalised which gives the present an added touch that he will love!

4. Aftershave

Can you ever go wrong with a nice bottle of aftershave – there are lots of deals on fragrances in stores now for the weekend ahead! Head over to my Instagram to see where I spotted a Joop set for only €30.00!

5. Grooming

What about a teeth whitening set – it seems now that our men are getting more and more interested in looking their best, so some extra grooming is always good!

I picked up a nice electric toothbrush for my husband from our daughter Isabelle which I thought was a great idea! Not exactly something he would want to buy for himself! Head to my Instagram to see where to get the best deals.

As you can see there are lots and lots of gift ideas available in stores and online to suit all budgets. So no excuses not to find that perfect present!

You can find out more on my gift suggestions on my Instagram @thestyleflamingos or by visiting my website at www.thestyleflamingos.com.

Happy shopping & happy Father’s Day to all of the lovely daddies out there.