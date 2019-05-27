Offaly's glam greyhound trainer finishes second in Belfast pageant

She may be two weeks shy of her 24th birthday, ​but Geashill’s Margaret Bolton has really been turning heads in the worlds of racing and modelling recently.

In the mostly male-dominated sport of greyhound racing, Margaret is currently sitting second on the trainer's table with 62 winners which is quite an achievement considering she only recently took over the trainers licence from her father Tommy, himself one of Ireland's leading trainers for over 15 years.

Margaret's other passion outside of greyhound racing is modelling and on Sunday last, May 26, Margaret took part in the highly renowned Miss Galaxy competition in Belfast where she finished runner up against some very strong opposition.

Margaret said afterwards: "I’m gutted to get so close but I thoroughly enjoyed the event and would like to wish the winner all the very best as she represents Ireland in the international contest in Florida later this year."

"It’s a fantastic competition and I'm very grateful to everyone who wished me well and supported me with a special word of thanks to all those who sponsored me."

When asked what's next, Margaret said: "I'll take some time to myself and concentrate on the dogs but I have some modelling shoots for local businesses and designers in the Midlands region coming up and hopefully this can open doors to even better things in the future."