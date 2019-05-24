Game of Thrones star and Taylor Swift among tonight's guests on Graham Norton Show

This week's Graham Norton Show line up revealed

The line up for this week's Graham Norton Show has been revealed. 

After a break last week to present BBC's Eurovision coverage, Graham returns this week and will be joined by Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner and James McAvoy.

Taylor Swift will also be performing her new single on the show which airs on Friday at 10.35pm on BBC.