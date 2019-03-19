Dáithi Ó Sé urges Offaly to support Alzheimer's Tea Dy 2019

RTÉ and Rose of Tralee presenter, Dáithí Ó Sé, is calling on the nation to host a Tea Day in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

Alzheimer’s Tea Day, the charity’s largest annual fundraising campaign, was launched on Tuesday in The Maryborough House Hotel, Cork and takes place on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The ASI aims to raise €500,000 to provide supports and services to help families living with dementia nationwide.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of Alzheimer’s Tea Day. The inaugural Alzheimer’s Tea Day took place in 1994. The Tea Day campaign provides vital funds for truly important services, which include: nationwide day care centres, respite, home care, social clubs, carer support groups, Alzheimer cafés and the busy National Helpline.

Every year, thousands of people around the country get involved with local Tea Day events in their homes, workplaces, schools, local community centres, parishes or somewhere special. The ASI is asking people to invite their friends, family, colleagues and neighbours to have a cuppa, a chat and maybe a treat or two.

Get involved and host a tea party by visiting www.teaday.ie and simply register your details to receive a Tea Day pack – the pack includes an A3 poster, an invitation book, a collection box, 5 books of raffle tickets, a bank giro and fun tips on hosting a Tea Day event. Registration deadline is Friday, 26th April. Last year there were 1,200 Tea Day hosts and this year the Charity is looking to double that number.

It is estimated that there are 790 people living with dementia in Offaly and for every one person with dementia three others are directly affected. The number of people with dementia is expected to more than double over the next 20 years to 1,580 in 2039.

All funds that are raised locally stay local to support ASI services.

€10 can provide an hour at an Alzheimer’s café for a person with dementia

€25 can provide one hour of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy

€50 can provide a session of Musical Therapy to people with dementia

€100 can run a social club for one day.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Ambassador, Dáithí Ó Sé said: “I’m delighted to support Alzheimer’s Tea Day again this year. On Thursday, May 2 we want the whole country to have a chat, a cup of tea and donate a few euro to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Tea Day campaign to help provide essential dementia-specific services for people with dementia in Ireland. There are 790 people living with dementia in Offaly today, so that’s 790 good reasons to get the kettle on."

“Dementia is something that could affect any of us some day and did you know that for every one person diagnosed with dementia, three people are directly affected and that could be you or your loved ones? What alarms me is that the 790 figure is set to double in the next 20 years. But by taking part in this campaign you are helping to raise vital funds and awareness of a condition that is affecting so many of our family, friends and neighbours. What’s important to remember is that money raised locally stays locally, so by getting involved you’ll be supporting your own community."

“Alzheimer’s and dementia is a nationwide issue – it affects so many families right across Ireland. It reaches across generations, genders and affects people of all kinds of backgrounds. So grab your kettle and host your very own tea to help raise much-needed funds for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Tea Day on May 2nd. You never know when you might need these services. Remember that no Tea Day party is too small or too big, so join the hundreds of hosts from around the country and register for your pack at www.teaday.ie.”

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland CEO Pat McLoughlin said: “We are asking the nation to support us and to get involved in our special 25th Anniversary Tea Day in any way, big or small. The Government is not providing enough funding to deliver even a basic minimum level of supports and services in any county and we really need your support to keep our services open."

“Every day, more and more people are turning to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland seeking a range of supports and services and we need to be able to provide for this growing demand. The funds that Tea Day generates make a real and lasting difference to the lives of people in local communities living with dementia and their family carers. This year we need to reach our target of €500,000 to ensure our support services are maintained.”

McLoughlin added: “All funds raised locally will stay local to support vital lifelines across our range of services including day care centres, respite, home care, social clubs, carer support groups, Alzheimer cafés, family carer training, Dementia Advisers. We are grateful for all the continued support and we are delighted that Iceland are behind us for this year’s Tea Day campaign to help us to spread the word far and wide.”

Managing Director of Iceland Ireland, Ron Metcalfe said: "We’re delighted to support Tea Day 2019. Iceland have a long standing partnership with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Over the last number of years, we have had first-hand experience of the tremendous work carried out by The ASI and know the importance of events such as Tea Day in order to raise much need funds for dementia services across Ireland.”

For more information, to get involved or to register for an Alzheimer’s Tea Day pack, visit www.teaday.ie or call (01) 207 3833. Follow ASI on Facebook, www.facebook.com/TheAlzheimerSocietyofIreland/, Twitter @alzheimerSocIre, #TeaDay2019 #TimeForTea Instagram: @alzheimersocirl