Offaly student brings colour and outstanding talent to art competition

Texaco Children’s Art Competition adjudicator Eoin Butler pictured during judging of entries in this year’s competition, the results of which will be announced mid-April.

In his hand is an entry by 16-year old Patricia McCarthy, from Sacred Heart School, Tullamore, entitled 'Puttin' On The Ritz'.

Some 219 students from the county are among those from all parts of Ireland who are taking part in the Competition – the 65th year of the event.

Prizes will be presented at a ceremony in May.