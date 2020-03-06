New social bingo initiative launched in Daingean

Daingean Development Association, in conjunction with Tullamore Mental Health Association, Offaly Local Development Company-Healthy Ireland and Daingean GAA, hosted a Social Bingo in Daingean Town Hall last Thursday.

The afternoon was a brilliant success with over 100 individuals from all over Offaly and beyond attending this fun event.

There was over €550 prize money as well as spot prizes and lovely refreshments.

It was an afternoon of getting together and having a chat and some fun in making connections throughout the different communities.

Organisers thanked their wonderful team of volunteers who helped out getting everything ready and serving the lovely refreshments.

"We would also like to thank everyone who came to support this event. If you would like to get involved in volunteering or helping to organise activities for older adults in Daingean please contact Daingean Development Association 0879648463."