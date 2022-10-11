Offaly man in poor health in prison
An Offaly man is in poor health in prison, a local solicitor said during last week's sitting of Tullamore Court.
James McCarthy, 6 Drumbane Birr was charged with driving with no insurance at Main St, Kinnitty on February 27, 2021 and no driving licence at Curraghavarna, Banagher on October 4, 2021.
The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client is 74 years of age and is very ill at the moment.
“Mr McCarthy is currently serving a prison sentence and is very poorly at the moment, therefore he couldn't be present.”
Judge Andrew Cody adjourned the matter.
