Thoughtless Midlands driver prompts renewed disabled parking warning

Gardaí have issued a renewed warning to drivers to refrain from obstructing disabled parking spaces.

Portlaoise gardaí out and about on Sunday evening issued a fine to a driver for parking in a disabled bay.

Gardaí said: "The offence of illegally parking in a disabled bay is dealt with by way of a fixed charge notice for €80, rising to €120 if not paid in the first 28 days.

"If still unpaid after 56 days, a summons to Court is issued with a possible fine of up to €1,000 on conviction.

"It is an offence to forge or fraudulently alter any permit, or fraudulently lend to or allow a permit to be used by any person other than the holder. An offence of this nature is subject to a maximum fine of €2,000 and or three months imprisonment."

