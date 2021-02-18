WATCH: Dramatic incident in Offaly as car overturns on busy road

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

WATCH: Dramatic incident in Offaly as car overturns on busy road

WATCH: Dramatic incident in Offaly as car overturns on busy road

GARDAI in Tullamore are investigating a single vehicle collision in which a car overturned on its side on the town's main William St on Wednesday night.

The freak incident occurred at 9pm when the car hit a bollard and turned on its side.

A spokesman for Tullamore Gardai said was no one was injured in the incident.

Gardai sealed off the street and a tow truck removed the vehicle.