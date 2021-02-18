WATCH: Dramatic incident in Offaly as car overturns on busy road
GARDAI in Tullamore are investigating a single vehicle collision in which a car overturned on its side on the town's main William St on Wednesday night.
The freak incident occurred at 9pm when the car hit a bollard and turned on its side.
A spokesman for Tullamore Gardai said was no one was injured in the incident.
Gardai sealed off the street and a tow truck removed the vehicle.
