Offaly school and community group set for funding boost

A number of groups in Offaly are set for a funding boost as part of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s CLÁR Programme, which is aimed at revitalising rural towns and villages.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys confirmed on Monday that St. Kieran’s National School, in Broughal, Co. Offaly will receive €36,000 for safer roadside parking and footpath to the school, while Shannonbridge Community Services Group will be allocated €11,025 towards its efforts to establish wheelchair accessible picnic benches, new planter boxes with flowers and shrubs, canopies, bins, poop a scoop dog dispenser.

Meanwhile in Laois, the Ballyfin Community Development Association will receive €49,499 for the provision of a children’s playground with safe surfacing, seating, fencing, biodiversity and sensory planting.

St Aengus FC in Laois will receive €30,517 for the construction of two accessible toilets with associated septic tank and biodiversity planting, while Tobar an Leinn National School will be allocated €49,500 to provide safer access and a pedestrian crossing.

Welcoming the news, independent Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan said: “I am delighted to confirm that a number of schools and projects will have received news today of much needed and invaluable levels of support.

"These are measures we can all welcome and support because they will contribute so much to our local and school communities.

"I would also say to all those other CLÁR applicants who may not have received news that the allocations announced today are specifically related to Measure 1: Support for Schools/Community Safety and Measure 2: Outdoor Community Recreation Facilities of the Programme.

"Additional funding under the remaining strands will be announced in the coming weeks,” concluded Deputy Nolan.