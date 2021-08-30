Offaly country stars to play fundraising concert

Country music fans who have been starved of chances to enjoy 'live' music over the last eighteen months or so are in for a treat on September 12 when a line-up featuring some of the genres top names will take to the stage of Don's Bar in Moate.

The occasion will be a very special fundraising concert in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatration Trust (KBRT) and will see performances from the legendary TR Dallas, one of Irish country's newest leading ladies Olivia Douglas, Glór Tíre finalist Alex Roe, the ever-popular John Molloy, as well as newcomers and names to watch Shane Moore and David Mills.

The indomitable Seamus Moore himself will also be there to put smiles on faces with his own unique and much-loved style of country entertainment.

Formed after a tragedy that befell the Bell family from Newry back in 2013, the KBRT has since repatriated 876 loved ones to their families in Ireland, from countries as far away as Australia, Argentina, the United States, South Korea, Canada, Ecuador, Cambodia, India, and Uganda, as well as Britain.

Unfortunately for three midland families - the Duffys, Higgins, and Burkes - they had their own sad reasons to be thankful for the service provided by the KBRT earlier this year, as Tom Duffy explained...



"My first cousin, Michael Burke, who lived on the Clara Road (out of Moate), died unexpectedly in Liverpool on February 17th this year. And by an untimely coincidence, that was the same day that his aunt Carmel, my own mother, was buried. To make matters even worse, though, that came just five weeks after Carmel's brother Sean, who was Michael's father, also died suddenly at his home on the Clara Road, on January 11th. As well as dealing with the shock of a wholly unexpected double-blow, the Burke family were faced with having to pay for two funerals in little over a month. Having heard about the KBRT, I contacted them and it was Colin Bell who answered the phone himself."

The KBRT is named in memory of Colin Bell's son, Kevin, a GAA player from Newry who was only twenty-six years old when he was killed in a hit-and-run traffic incident in New York in June 2013. Colin, and Kevin's mother, Eithne, were not only faced with the horror of hearing that one of their twin boys had been mown down and left for dead, but they were also faced with the logistical nightmare of trying to organise the return of their beloved son's body to Ireland, and the huge expense involved in making that happen.

Overwhelmed by the generosity of their local community which raised an amount far greater than Kevin’s repatriation cost, Colin and Eithne founded the Trust in memory of Kevin, using the surplus monies there was to get the KBRT up and running. The aim of the KBRT is to support other families who suffer the hurt and hardships of losing a loved one abroad unexpectedly.

Mr Duffy continued, "On hearing how this tragic series of events had unfolded, Colin Bell immediately offered the assistance of the KBRT to help get Michael Burke’s remains home. From then on Colin undertook the task of organising Michael’s repatriation, with the very much hands-on help of Aidan Higgins, Michael’s uncle, here at home in Ireland. I have to say, Colin Bell was true to his word in every way, and Michael’s remains were returned a fortnight later, about the normal timescale for the arranging of a funeral in Britain."

For the fantastic work of the KBRT to continue, it depends on the goodwill of those who have received the help of the KBRT to put something back in the kitty. That's why Aidan Higgins, Michael Burke's uncle, has been instrumental in organising the forthcoming Outdoor Country Music Festival at Don's Bar, from which ALL monies raised will go directly to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

"If you can support this event in any way", Mr. Duffy concluded, "by buying a ticket to attend, or by a donation to the GoFundMe HERE that would be fantastic. And it would be very much appreciated by the Burke, Higgins and Duffy families here in Moate and Tubber."

The Outdoor Country Music Festival in DON'S BAR, Moate, takes place on Sunday, September 12th between 3 and 6pm. Artists performing on the day include; TR DALLAS, OLIVIA DOUGLAS, SEAMUS MOORE, ALEX ROE, JOHN MOLLOY, SHANE MOORE, and DAVID MILLS. Tickets are priced at just €10 and are available via WWW.ticketstop.ie