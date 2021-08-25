Missing Offaly man located safe and well

An Offaly man reported missing on Monday has been located safe and well, gardaí have said.
Paul Reilly, who had been missing from the Daingean area of Co. Offaly since 11am on Monday, August 23, has been found.
Gardaí thank the public for their assistance.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.