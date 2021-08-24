Firefighters rush to fire at building in Offaly town

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a derelict building in Edenderry.
It is understood the fire broke out at the old Tesco building on JKL Street, Edenderry on Tuesday evening, August 24.
The alarm was raised at approximately 8.30pm.
The fire was extinguished by local fire services.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters were still securing the scene at 10pm on Tuesday.
It is not yet known what caused the fire.
