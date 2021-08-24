Update from council on opening plan for new Offaly basketball court

Cllr Declan Harvey have provided an update on the new basketball court in Town Park.

Last week locals expressed frustration over the new court as it had been locked up with no hoops on the backboards since its unveiling in July.

The basketball court replaced the bowling green which was in place since the redevelopment of the town park in 2007 but those wanting to play are finding it impossible for a very obvious reason - there are no basketball hoops.

One local said: "We went to try and use the court after seeing it mentioned online but we couldn't get in as it wasn't open and even if we could, we wouldn't have actually been able to play basketball because there are no hoops on the backboards."

Responding this week, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Declan Harvey, said the court would open for use in the "coming weeks."

He said the court was not open at present “due to health and safety issues”.

“Legal issues will be addressed in the coming weeks and quotations have been sought to sort out the problems there,” said the local Fianna Fail councillor.

He added that the hoops had been taken off and stressed the court could not open until certain issues were addressed.

“When this happens, the basketball court will open,” promised the elected representative.