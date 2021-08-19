Offaly man brings mental health campaign to Tullamore mart

Ray Larkin (centre) with Enda Egan, Kilcormac (on left) an Darren Costigan, Pike of Rushall
RAHAN mental health campaigner, Ray Larkin brought his mental health campaign to Tullamore mart last week.
Ray, accompanied by his constant companion "Teddy", said it was important to bring his message to farmers in their own environment.
The Rahan man has conducted his own mental health campaign since he spoke to the Tribune about his own struggles over two years ago.
He is a constant fixture at Offaly inter-county and club GAA games and featured prominently on television coverage of last Sunday's All-Ireland U-20 football final.
