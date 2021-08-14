15/08/2021

Car crash causes major power outage in Offaly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road crash in Edenderry. 
The accident occurred shortly before 9.45pm on Saturday evening in the Gilroy Avenue area of the town.
It is understood a vehicle collided with an electricity pole in the residential area, causing a small fire.
The blaze has been brought under control by firefighters but electricity has been knocked out for over 1,600 households in the vicinity. 
Motorists are urged to avoid the area while emergency crews and Electric Ireland personnel attend the scene.
It is not yet known if any injuries have occurred as a result of the accident.
Electric Ireland has said 1,614 customers are affected by the power outage.
"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault and will restore power as quickly as possible," they added.
It is hoped power will be restored to those affected by 1.15am on Sunday morning. 
