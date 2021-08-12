Two Offaly youth services receive funding boost

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman has confirmed funding for two Offaly youth services and a third in the Laoisd-Offaly constituency in Portlaoise.

Youth Work Ireland Tullamore will receive €7,900; Youth Work Ireland Portlaoise will be allocated €7,000, while the Offaly Traveller Movement is set to gain an additional €2,600.

The funding is being provided after eligible youth services lodged an expression of interest with their local Education and Training Board (ETB).

Eligibility related to cost pressures or if there were less than 2 Whole Time Equivalent workers associated with youth services funded through the UBU Your Place Your Space scheme:

“The aim of this funding is to support smaller community-based youth services that have been confronted with significant cost increases and pressures over the course of the last year," Offaly TD Carol Nolan said as she welcomed the announcement.

"So, in that sense, while the funding is modest it is at the same time vitally important.

"am a passionate supporter of local community services and so I have no hesitation in welcoming the allocations announced.

"Given the positive impact these services can have not just for young people but for the entire community it is important that we work to secure locally available and fully resourced services.

"That is something I remain fully committed to achieving for the young people of Offaly and Laois,” concluded Deputy Nolan.