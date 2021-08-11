Offaly's 2021 Peatlands Tour on this Saturday

Grand Canal wheelers members getting ready for the Tour
Don’t miss out on this year’s Grand Canal Wheelers Peatlands tour which is taking place on Saturday next, August 14 from Daingean Town Hall.
The popular leisure cycling event offers two routes, a 40km and 80km both taking in the scenery around the midlands and Offaly.
The event, which is usually held annually in May, was cancelled in 2020 and postponed this year due to covid. The club is delighted to be hosting the event again and under strict covid guidelines.
Over the past five years the Peatlands Tour has raised over €15,000 for local charities and attracts cyclists from around the country. This year’s event’s main benefactor is the community run Molesworth Bridge Playground in Daingean, with key sponsors including Carey’s Bus Hire, Midland Veterinary and the Tullamore Credit Union.
Entry is €20 for cycling Ireland members and €30 for non-members with all welcome to participate.
Due to Covid 19 – all bookings must be made online prior to the event.
Please visit the Grand Canal Wheelers Facebook page to register and for more information.
You can also register here
More News
Tullamore and District Chamber of Commerce made a presentation to John Cusack to mark his 25 years as manager of the Bridge Centre recently (l. to r.) Anne Starling, Treasurer, Tullamore Chamber, John
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.