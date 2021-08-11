Offaly's 2021 Peatlands Tour on this Saturday

Don’t miss out on this year’s Grand Canal Wheelers Peatlands tour which is taking place on Saturday next, August 14 from Daingean Town Hall.

The popular leisure cycling event offers two routes, a 40km and 80km both taking in the scenery around the midlands and Offaly.

The event, which is usually held annually in May, was cancelled in 2020 and postponed this year due to covid. The club is delighted to be hosting the event again and under strict covid guidelines.

Over the past five years the Peatlands Tour has raised over €15,000 for local charities and attracts cyclists from around the country. This year’s event’s main benefactor is the community run Molesworth Bridge Playground in Daingean, with key sponsors including Carey’s Bus Hire, Midland Veterinary and the Tullamore Credit Union.

Entry is €20 for cycling Ireland members and €30 for non-members with all welcome to participate.

Due to Covid 19 – all bookings must be made online prior to the event.

Please visit the Grand Canal Wheelers Facebook page to register and for more information.

You can also register here